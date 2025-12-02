Man hurled Molotov cocktails at the Los Angeles Federal Building, authorities say. Nobody was hurt

LOS ANGELES — A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails at the Los Angeles Federal Building, authorities said Tuesday. Nobody was hurt.

Security guards heard a man yelling derogatory comments about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the downtown building on Monday, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He then hurled two incendiary devices at the guards, the department said.

“Fortunately, the bottles were not lit and did not catch fire and there were no injuries or damage to federal property,” the DHS statement said.

FBI agents arrested Jose F. Jovel, of Los Angeles, said bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller. She said federal prosecutors were expected to file a criminal complaint on Tuesday.

It wasn't known Tuesday if Jovel has an attorney. The Federal Public Defender's Office didn't immediately respond to a phone call asking if one of its attorneys is representing him.

Jovel, who had four knives on him when he was arrested, has an “extensive criminal history,” including an attempted murder charge in 1987, the DHS statement said.

Messages were sent to the U.S. Attorney's Office seeking additional details.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.