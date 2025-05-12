Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Tennessee-North Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook homes in Tennessee and North Carolina on Saturday morning.

The earthquake occurred around 9 a.m. near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The earthquake could be felt north of Atlanta, Georgia and east of Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Some Charlotte-area residents told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts they felt the earthquake at their homes.

Counts visited the Paw Creek Village subdivision, where neighbors told him they felt their beds shake and their pets became nervous.

Anastasia Williford told Counts she moved to Charlotte a few years ago. She was at home and drinking coffee when tremors began around 9:05 a.m.

“Honestly, I was on my phone, texting, on TikTok and the next thing you know, it started shaking,” she said.

Williford said she thinks the tremors lasted about five seconds. But that it felt like it lasted longer.

