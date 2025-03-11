Luka Dončić's triple-double not enough for Lakers in loss to 12th-place Nets

The Lakers' scorching start post-Luka Dončić trade has hit a wall.

After a loss to the reigning champion Celtics on Saturday, the Lakers lost, 111-108 on the road to the 12th-place Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Dončić posted a triple-double and hit a deep 3 in the game's final seconds to keep the Lakers afloat. But it wasn't enough against the 21-win Nets for a Lakers team playing without LeBron James. James is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a groin strain suffered against the Celtics.

