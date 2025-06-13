Longest-serving legislative leader in US history given 7 1/2 years in federal corruption case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — The stunning downward spiral of Michael Madigan's political career ended Friday with a 7 1/2-year prison sentence and a $2.5 million fine for the former Illinois House speaker and the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history after he was convicted of trading legislation for the enrichment of his friends and allies.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey sentenced the 83-year-old in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his quiet but hard-nosed style, Madigan was convicted in February on 10 of 23 counts in a remarkable corruption trial that lasted four months. The case churned through 60 witnesses and mountains of documents, photographs and taped conversations.

Federal prosecutors sought a 12 1/2-year prison term. Madigan's attorneys wanted five years' probation, saying he is a good man who tried to do right by taxpayers and needs to be home to care for his ailing wife, Shirley, who submitted a videotaped statement to the court requesting her husband be able to come home.

But Blakey noted that federal sentencing guidelines allowed for a term of 105 years based on findings in evidence — notably that Madigan committed perjury when he took the stand in his own defense. Blakey was particularly piqued over what he called “a nauseating display of perjury and evasion.”

“You lied. You did not have to. You had a right to sit there and exercise your right to silence,” Blakey said. “But you took the stand and you took the law into your own hands.”

During a legislative career spanning half a century, Madigan served nearly four decades as speaker, the longest on record for a U.S. legislator. Combined with more than 20 years as chairperson of the Illinois Democratic Party, he set much of the state's political agenda while handpicking candidates for political office. More often than not, he also controlled political mapmaking, drawing lines to favor his party.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, the Chicago Democrat built a private legal career that allowed him to amass a net worth of $40 million.

Madigan was convicted on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges for ensuring approval of legislation favorable to utility giant ComEd in exchange for kickbacks and jobs and contracts for loyalists, including a Chicago alderman seeking a paid job on a state board after retiring from government.

The jury deadlocked on six counts, including an overarching racketeering conspiracy charge, and acquitted him on seven others.

Madigan spoke briefly before sentencing, asking to avoid prison so he could care for his wife and spend his final years with his family.

“I’m truly sorry for putting the people of the state of Illinois through this,” Madigan said. “I tried to do my best to serve the people of the state of Illinois. I am not perfect.”

During a three-and-a-half-hour hearing, Blakey noted the numerous letters sent to the court supporting Madigan. The judge said Madigan was a good family man and a kind man, helping his neighbors without pause.

But he said, “Being great is hard. Being honest is not. It's hard to commit crimes. It actually takes effort.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker hammered home the fact that Madigan has not taken responsibility for the crimes or shown any remorse.

Streicker noted that Madigan, having served as speaker through seven governors, “had every opportunity to set the standard for honest government.” Instead, she said, “he fit right into the mold of yet another corrupt leader in Illinois.”

Defense lawyers had called the government’s recommended sentence “draconian” and, given Madigan’s age, a life sentence.

“He did not seek to be greedy. He lived a very frugal life …,” Madigan attorney Dan Collins said. “The rhetoric wants to make Mike responsible for the long history of corruption in Illinois. He is not, Judge. He is one man.”

They asked Blakey to consider the totality of Madigan’s life and work and the need to care for his wife in requesting a sentence of five years’ probation, with one year of home confinement, a requirement to perform community service and a “reasonable fine.”

In a video submitted to the court, Shirley Madigan said she needed her husband to come home.

“I really don’t exist without him,” she said. “I wish I could say that I do, but I don’t know what I would do without Michael. I would probably have to find someplace to live and I'd probably have to find care.”

Tried alongside Madigan was his former legislative colleague and longtime confidant, Michael McClain. The jury couldn’t reach a decision on any of the six counts against McClain. He was convicted, though, in a separate trial over the ComEd conspiracy last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.