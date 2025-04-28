Liverpool make history, Lisa Carlin chats NWSL's new 2nd division & Wrexham earn promotion AGAIN!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Liverpool clinching their 20th English league title, tied for the most of all-time. How did Arne Slot get it all so right in his first season at the helm?

Christian and Alexis chat with CBS Sports’ Lisa Carlin about NWSL adding a 2nd division and why it might not be a good idea. They also react to Eni Aluko’s recent comments about Ian Wright and recap an entertaining Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down Wrexham’s third promotion in a row. The boys then argue whether it could be hard for the club to earn the ultimate promotion to the Premier League.

(6:00) - Liverpool clinch 20th league title

(16:00) - Barcelona win Copa Del Rey

(30:30) - Lisa Carlin joins the show

(38:00) - NWSL to introduce 2nd division in 2026

(44:45) - Eni Aluko receiving backlash for Ian Wright comments

(54:30) - Women’s Champions League recap

(1:11:00) - Wrexham earn 3rd promotion in a row

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts