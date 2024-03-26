Live updates | 6 construction workers are missing after bridge collapse

The Latest on the ship crash that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (all times local):

Six people remain unaccounted for after the bridge collapse, and all are believed to have been working on it at the time, officials said.

The construction workers were repairing potholes, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said at a news conference Tuesday.

Gov. Wes Moore said he was thankful that after the cargo ship’s distress call, authorities were able to stop cars from going over the bridge.

“These people are heroes,” Moore said. “They saved lives last night.”

Currently:

— Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

— A list of major US bridge collapses caused by ships and barges

— Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com.

More of the latest:

GOVERNOR SAYS SHIP REPORTED LOSING POWER

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says the cargo ship reported losing power just before it crashed and caused the bridge to collapse.

Moore said Tuesday that a mayday call from the ship allowed officials to limit traffic on the bridge before the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the crash was an accident, and that there’s no credible evidence of a terrorist attack, Moore, a Democrat, said at a news conference near the collapsed bridge.

“This morning, our state is in shock,” he said.

“We are Maryland tough and we are Baltimore strong,” Moore said. “So in the face of heartbreak, we come together.”

MAYOR DECLARES A STATE OF EMERGENCY

The mayor of Baltimore has declared a state of emergency in response to the bridge collapse.

Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, issued an executive order Tuesday morning to deploy and expand emergency resources. The state of emergency will remain in place for 30 days and is subject to renewal or cancellation as conditions warrant.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a team to investigate the bridge collapse and will hold a media briefing later Tuesday.

BRIDGE PLAYED A VITAL ROLE

Maryland state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who is from the area, says the bridge plays a vital role in not only transportation, but also commerce.

“Losing this bridge will devastate the entire area, as well as the entire East Coast,” said Salling, a Republican.

Highway signs as far south as Virginia are warning drivers of delays associated with the closure of the bridge.

SHIP WAS UNDER LOCAL CONTROL AT THE TIME

Synergy Marine Group — which manages the ship, called the Dali — confirmed the vessel hit a pillar of the bridge at about 1:30 a.m. while in control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports.

It said all crew members, including the two pilots on board, were accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

As the sun rose Tuesday, jagged remnants of the bridge were illuminated jutting up from the waters surface. The on-ramp ended abruptly where the span once began.

The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.