LIV Golf had a flash mob, for some reason, to kick off London tournament

Flash mobs aren’t back … right?

LIV Golf went back more than a full decade in pop culture history on Friday morning to kick off its tournament in London, and it couldn’t have left the greenskeepers at the Centurion Club very happy.

For some reason, LIV Golf had a flash mob break out on the first tee to “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO — which coincidentally also peaked in the early 2010s.

Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London pic.twitter.com/RVmXpB9S9g — Mike McAllister (@thegolfeditor) July 7, 2023

So that must be what the slogan “Golf, but louder” means.

LIV Golf has five events left on its schedule this season after London, starting with a tournament at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The season will conclude in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in November.

It’s unclear what will happen with LIV Golf next season. The league announced a surprise partnership with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour last month, though there are plenty of details and investigations to be finalized before that becomes a real thing. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is going to be funding the new venture, too, though the PGA Tour will retain control of the sport and determine LIV Golf’s future.

For now, LIV Golf is making the most of its guaranteed time in existence. At least, that’s what it seems its was trying to do on the first tee in Hertfordshire on Friday.