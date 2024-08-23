Lionel Messi will return before MLS playoffs, says Inter Miami coach Tata Martino

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino said on Friday that Lionel Messi will return to the team's lineup before the end of the 2024 MLS season.

Messi has been out since suffering an ankle ligament injury during the Copa América final on July 14 as Argentina beat Colombia. He was also left off the national team's roster for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in September.

Martino said that Messi has been doing individual work for the last few days after solely working out in the gym.

"No [the injury is not more serious than anticipated] the times are more or less there," Martino said Friday.

"He is not training with the group. But yes, he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers. He is developing well, it was foreseeable that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in a position to play, but we continue to see him develop. There is no estimate, because you are already starting to see how you feel as you add training on the field."

"The work is planned by the medical part with the physical trainers. But yes, he returns before the end of the regular season."

Martino couldn't put an exact timeline on when Messi would return, only saying, "it is not a situation that is too far away."

Messi last played for Inter Miami on June 1 before leaving for international duty ahead of Copa América. During his absence, the Herons have gone 8-3-0 in all competitions. They were knocked out in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup to the Columbus Crew, ending their hopes of winning the tournament for the second season in a row.

Inter Miami currently lead MLS with 53 points and a 16-4-5 record and can clinch a playoff spot Saturday night against FC Cincinnati. The postseason is set to begin October 26.