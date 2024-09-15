Lionel Messi scores 2 first-half goals in 4 minutes in return to Inter Miami lineup

Lionel Messi scored twice in four minutes in the first half in his return for Inter Miami during their Saturday night game against the Philadelphia Union.

Messi helped the Herons take a 2-1 lead into half after scoring in the 26th and 30th minutes as he made his return to the Inter Miami lineup for the first time in over three months.

After Philadelphia took the lead 59 seconds into the match, Inter Miami tied the game after Messi finished off a combination play for his 13th MLS goal of the season.

LIKE HE NEVER LEFT.



Leo Messi finds the equalizer for @InterMiamiCF in style. pic.twitter.com/sC08aAVGWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2024

Inter Miami would take the lead minutes later thanks to Messi after he put home a pass across the Union penalty box from Jordi Alba.

A dream return for Messi!



Two goals in the space of a few minutes & Miami are flying. 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/9yQonEwrIL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2024

Messi now has 14 goals on the season, four behind league leader Christian Benteke of D.C. United in 12 fewer games.

Long road back for Messi

Messi had not played for Inter Miami since June 1 and had been out injured since suffering damage to an ankle ligament during the Copa América final on July 14 as Argentina beat Colombia. He was also left off the national team's roster for their 3-0 win over Chile and 2-1 loss to Colombia during World Cup qualifiers last week.

Messi has been training and head coach Tata Martino said on Friday that Messi would be involved, but wasn't sure if he would start or come off the bench.

"Yes, he is fine," said Martino on Friday via the Miami Herald. "He trained [Thursday], he is in the plans for the game [Saturday]. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available."

Martino said in late August that Messi would return before the MLS playoffs begin Oct. 23, but could not give a definitive return date at the time.

During Messi's absence, Inter Miami has gone 10-3-1 in all competitions. It was knocked out in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup by the Columbus Crew, ending its hopes of winning the tournament for the second season in a row.

Inter Miami currently leads MLS with 59 points and an 18-4-5 record. It is the only team to have clinched a playoff spot and lead the Los Angeles Galaxy by seven points in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

“To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, so we are all very happy with this situation," Martino said.