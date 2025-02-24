Lester Holt stepping down as anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News’

NEW YORK — It is the end of an era for ‘NBC Nightly News.’
NBC announced Monday that longtime anchor Lester Holt will leave the broadcast this summer.
A memo shared with staff said Holt will stay with the network in a full-time role on ‘Dateline.’
No word who will replace him for ‘NBC Nightly News.’
Holt was named anchor of the broadcast in 2015 after spending about 12 years co-anchoring ‘Weekend TODAY.’
NBC says he has been a principal anchor of ‘Dateline’ since 2011.
During his time with the network, Holt has covered a series of elections, school shootings, ravenous wildfire seasons, the coronavirus pandemic, and a series of natural disasters.
