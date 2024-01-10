LeBron James and son Bronny to both be featured on trading card

LeBron James and Bronny James will be coming to a trading card near fans very soon.

For one lucky collector they'll be able to purchase the 1-of-1 card, which will be released at the end of January. The card will feature dual images of LeBron James in his St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School jersey and Bronny James in his USC Trojans jersey, with autographs from the father and son.

LeBron teased his new partnership with Fanatics on Instagram, and a Fanatics representative later confirmed to ESPN that the elder James agreed to a new multiyear deal with the organization. Signing collectibles is a part of that agreement.

"As someone who appreciates all the moments — big and small — along the journey, I'm excited to share more with my fans through this partnership with Fanatics," James said via ESPN. "In sports there is so much greatness to celebrate and I've always been one to take a moment to recognize that in athletes at the top of their games. It's all about celebrating the journey and enjoying those moments, with many more to come."

The 2023-24 Bowman University Chrome Basketball set will include this specific trading card, as well as trading cards for Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

LeBron joins Fanatics after spending his entire professional career with Upper Deck. In June 2020, during the NBA Finals, one of LeBron's autographed rookie cards — one of the 23 Exquisite Rookie Patch (2003-2004) — sold for $1.8 million at auction.