LeBron hits 40,000 points, Wembanyama's DPOY case & do we believe in the Heat & Warriors?

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Now that we've entered March, the NBA regular is entering its home stretch as the playoffs fast approach. Vincent Goodwill welcomes TNT's Jared Greenberg onto the podcast today to discuss three end-of-season awards races and where the playoff picture stands as of March 4th. Kicking off the show, the guys discuss how the Rookie of the Year race is shaping up between top contenders Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Big Vic may be running away with the award in the latter half of the season, is there a case to be made that the French rookie should win Defensive Player of the Year too?

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Vincent & Jared check-in on the floundering Phoenix Suns, who remain hovering towards the rear of the playoff standings and who have a few fatal flaws that may prevent Devin Booker & Kevin Durant from getting to the Finals together.

In Los Angeles this past weekend, Lakers forward LeBron James eclipsed the 40,000 point mark in his career, adding yet another ridiculous milestone to one of the great NBA careers of all time.

In the final third of the show, Vincent & Jared hash out the playoff chances for the Miami Heat & Golden State Warriors, discuss the unbeatable Boston Celtics, argue over Giannis vs. Jokic for MVP and wonder how Russell Westbrook's injury will affect the Los Angeles Clippers as they approach the playoffs.

2:00 - The rookie of the year race is over, should Wemby be DPOY too?

14:30 - Sun setting in Phoenix: Suns fatal flaw in building super team

27:10 - LeBron breaks another record and tries to re-write history more ways than one

40:00 - Are the Heat seriously going to repeat in the East this summer?

46:30 - Can the Warriors avoid the play-in tournament with recent surge?

48:30 - Are the Bucks mentally ready to compete with Boston?

56:00 - Are we ready to trust the Clippers this postseason?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts