Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami set for semifinal match with Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, in the midst of their remarkable run in the Leagues Cup, are back in action on Tuesday night.

Miami will take on the Philadelphia Union in Pennsylvania on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup. The winner of that match will advance to the finals, where either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC will be waiting for them. Should Miami make it into the championship, it will be the club’s first final in any competition.

Messi has absolutely dominated since his arrival in South Florida, and he quickly turned Maimi into the favorite to win the Leagues Cup on BetMGM despite their last-place position in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Miami has won five straight matches — which matched its MLS win total — and Messi has scored eight goals already. He scored once in Miami’s 4-0 win over Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals on Friday. As a club, Miami has scored 17 times in the Leagues Cup.

Tuesday’s game marks Messi’s second road trip with the club. The Union have lost just one home game at Subaru Park in the last two seasons. The Union beat Querétaro 2-0 in their quarterfinal match on Friday, which came after back-to-back penalty shootout wins.

The Inter Miami-Philadelphia Union match is set to start at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The other semifinal match will start at 9:30 p.m. ET in Nashville.

Keep up with Messi and the Miami-Philadelphia action here with Yahoo Sports: