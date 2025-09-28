The Latest: Coming up fast, look for major shakeups in the AP's top 5 college football rankings

The latest AP Top 25 college football rankings are almost here. Look for major shakeups in the top five.

Week 5 of college football packed an extra punch for AP Top 25 teams. Six ranked teams lost over the weekend and four of them were in the top 10.

Double overtime couldn't save No. 3 Penn State, which lost to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. Friday night, No. 8 Florida State was stunned by Virginia. Losses including No. 4 LSU to No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia to No. 17 Alabama added to the chaos.

Expect Oregon, Ole Miss and Bama to climb.

Here's the latest:

Knocking on the door

An unranked Virginia team turned heads with a 46-38 win over No. 8 Florida State in overtime. With a 4-1 record and coming off a win against a top-10 opponent, the Cavaliers could work their way into the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Arizona State could return to the rankings after a 27-24 win against No. 24 TCU on Friday. The Sun Devils fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Mississippi State in Week 2.

Four Top 25 games included OT

It was an overtime-heavy week for college football, starting with No. 8 Florida State against Virginia on Friday night in a matchup pulled out by Virginia.

On Saturday, No. 16 Georgia Tech climbed back from a 20-3 deficit, then sent the clock into to overtime and solidify a 30-29 win.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop helped the Vols win in overtime with a 25-yard rushing score, beating Mississippi State 41-34.

No. 6 Oregon beat No. 3 Penn State in double overtime with a 25-yard touchdown by receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

Four top 10 teams stumble

The top 10 is almost certain to shift after No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida State each lost in Week 5.

It’s the second time this season that more than four top 10 teams have lost in a single week. In Week 1, preseason No. 1 Texas dropped to Ohio State, preseason No. 4 Clemson lost to LSU, preseason No. 6 Notre Dame fell to Miami and preseason No. 8 Alabama lost to Florida State.

Four top ten teams have lost in the same week at least two times (sometimes more) in three of the past four years (2022, 2024, 2025).

Who to watch to rise and fall this week

Who votes in the poll and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.