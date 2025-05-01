Lamine Yamal on GOAT pace? + Iliman Ndiaye chats Everton in America & Inter Miami exit Champions Cup!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down both Champions League semi-final matchups including Lamine Yamal’s sensational performance against Inter Milan. Is he the best player in the world? The boys also react to Arsenal’s first leg loss to PSG and why their terrible tifo might have had something to do with it.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye to chat his season with the club ahead of their summer tour in America.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to Inter Miami’s shocking exit out of the to the CONCACAF Champions Cup & why MLS’ salary cap rules might be hurting their roster.

(7:30) - Barca v Inter: Lamine Yamal the best in the world?

(23:00) - PSG lead Arsenal 1-0 after 1st leg

(40:00) - Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye joins the show

(59:45) - Inter Miami knocked out of Champions Cup

