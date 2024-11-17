LaMelo Ball fined $100,000 for using anti-gay term in interview after win over Bucks

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 on Sunday after he used an anti-gay term during a postgame interview on Saturday night.

The league announced the fine, which is the maximum amount it can hand out for conduct or statements under the current collective bargaining agreement, on Sunday afternoon. The NBA said that Ball used an “offensive and derogatory comment" during an on-court interview.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/eBXmqGaExw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 17, 2024

Ball, shortly after the Hornets’ 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, was asked about how the team was defending Giannis Antetokounmpo on the last play of the game at the Spectrum Center. Antetokounmpo, who had his first triple-double of the season in the game, had a look at a game-winning bucket from just inside the 3-point line, but his shot barely rimmed out as the final buzzer sounded. That’s when Ball slipped in the anti-gay term.

Ball had a team-high 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win for the Hornets, who now sit at 5-7 on the year. He shot just 1-of-7 from behind the arc. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 29.6 points and 6.3 assists per game this season, his fifth with the Hornets. Ball played in just 22 games last season due to an ankle injury.

The Hornets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers next on Sunday afternoon, which will mark the start of a quick two-game road trip.