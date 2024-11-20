Laken Riley murder trial: Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student

The man accused of killing Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, at the University of Georgia in February has been found guilty on all counts.

Jose Antonio Ibarra waived his right to a trial by jury. Instead, Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard rendered a verdict and found Ibarra guilty on all 10 counts in the murder of Riley.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

How we got here

Riley, a nursing student at Georgia's Augusta University was reported missing by her friends on Feb. 22 after she never returned from a morning run. A police search ensued, and her body was later found in the woods near a jogging trail on the UGA campus. Authorities determined Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Ibarra, the 26-year-old murder suspect, is a Venezuelan citizen who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2022. He was released by border officials while his immigration case was awaiting review, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement .