Kicker Brandon McManus won't face NFL discipline after investigation amid sexual assault lawsuit

NFL kicker Brandon McManus will not face league discipline amid his sexual assault lawsuit.

The NFL concluded its investigation into the former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and determined that there was "insufficient evidence" to support that their personal conduct policy was violated. McManus will not face any league discipline as a result, and he is free to sign with a team at any time.

That, Schefter said, could happen soon.

McManus is currently being sued by two women who said that he sexually assaulted and harassed them on a team flight to London last season. The lawsuit was briefly dismissed earlier this month, but refiled days later after the women identified themselves.

In the lawsuit, the two women said they were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ chartered flight to London ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons there in September 2023. That flight, they claim, quickly “turned into a party.” Among other things, McManus allegedly disregarded their personal space, air travel safety and federal laws.

McManus allegedly tried to recruit the women to party with them and passed out $100 bills to try to get them to drink and dance for him. One of the women said that McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during turbulence, and both women said that McManus grinded up against them multiple times during the flight’s meal services.

One of the women said she confronted McManus about it, and that he “smirked and walked away.” The other woman said she remained on the plane’s second level to avoid him on the return flight.

The women also named the Jaguars in the lawsuit for allegedly failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment on the plane.

McManus has denied the allegations against him from the beginning. He went 30-of-37 on field goals and did not miss an extra point attempt with the Jaguars last season, which was his first with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders this past offseason, but the team released him after the initial lawsuit was filed. He is still a free agent.