Kevin Durant's future not with Suns, Luka the next great Laker and Paul George is done podding

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to Kevin Durant’s latest comments on a return to the Golden state Warriors.

Vince and Dan then discuss if there’s any possibility Luka Doncic isn’t a Laker for long term and Anthony Davis’ belief that there is no chance no one knew about the trade before it took place.

Later Vince and Dan then take a look at Paul George putting a pause on his podcast and why Jayson Tatum feels under appreciated.

(01:48) Kevin Durant talks Warriors and his future

(14:52) Any chance Luka doesn’t stay with the Lakers?

(22:52) Anthony Davis doesn’t believe no one knew about trade

(30:03) Paul George hits pause on his podcast

(38:01) Jayson Tatum under appreciated

