Kentucky scores 31 in the second half to upset No. 10 Louisville 38-31

Kentucky scored 31 points in the second half as Ray Davis broke a 37-yard TD run for the game-winning score in a 38-31 win over No. 10 Louisville.

Davis scored with 1:02 to go after a furious back-and-forth in the final quarter. Kentucky had just seven points at halftime yet took the lead twice in the final nine minutes.

After Davis scored, Louisville's last-ditch drive to tie the game or win with a two-point conversion ended when Jack Plummer was picked off in the end zone.

Kentucky’s first lead of the game came with 8:37 to go when Devin Leary hit Davis for a 20-yard TD. Louisville tied the game with 2:33 to go after each team committed a terrible turnover in the interim but Davis made sure that Kentucky didn’t need to rely on kicker Alex Raynor to kick a game-winning field goal.

Davis finished the game with 14 carries for 76 yards and had four catches for 51 yards with three total touchdowns.