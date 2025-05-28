Karl-Anthony Towns injury: Knicks star to be evaluated before Game 5 after banging knees with Aaron Nesmith

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with an injury ahead of the team's most important game of the season. Towns banged his knee twice during the team's 130-121 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and looked to be in a fair amount of pain late in the contest.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Towns banged knees with Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith. Towns immediately grabbed his knee, and remained down on the court in obvious pain.

Aaron Nesmith collided with Karl-Anthony Towns and appeared to bump knees with each other.



KAT is down and in pain as the Knicks trail 121-114 with 2 minutes remaining 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vsETysk38a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025

Despite the injury, Towns was able to re-enter and finish the game, but he was hobbled the rest of the way.

Towns didn't want to talk about the injury after the contest, saying, "I'm only thinking about this loss, I'm not thinking about that right now." Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau tried to take a more optimistic track, saying it was "a good thing" that Towns was able to get back into the game. Thibodeau added that Towns will be evaluated ahead of Thursday's Game 5.

Losing Towns could prove devastating for the Knicks, who trail the series 3-1 following Tuesday's loss. Towns is averaging 25.8 points and 11.5 rebounds during the series and put up a standout performance in the team's Game 3 win.

Towns was nearly as good in Game 4, dropping 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the loss.

Even if Towns can play in Game 5, his presence might not matter if Tyrese Haliburton continues to post huge numbers. Haliburton torched the Knicks in Game 4, dropping a historic triple-double on New York in the win.

Haliburton is one of the few players who has been able to match Towns statistically during the series. In four games, Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points and 11 rebounds. Those numbers should only go up if Towns misses Game 5.