Justin Herbert exits early from Chargers game after ankle injury aggravated by Steelers sack

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exited Sunday's game early after seemingly aggravating an ankle injury. Herbert left the game in the third quarter after being sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The hit appeared to tweak a high ankle sprain, which Herbert had suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. Herbert was initially ruled as questionable heading into Sunday, but was active ahead of the matchup.

Herbert was brought to the medical tent for further examination. He was replaced by backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. During the third quarter break, the Chargers announced that Herbert was officially questionable to return.

Before the injury, Herbert had thrown 125 yards and a touchdown, with the Chargers then tied with the Steelers 10-all.

