Judge dismisses Comey, James indictments after finding that prosecutor was illegally appointed

By The Associated Press
Justice Department Comey FILE - FBI Director James Comey gestures as he speaks on cyber security at the first Boston Conference of Cyber Security at Boston College, March 8, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File) (Stephan Savoia/AP)
(AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The rulings from U.S. District Cameron McGowan Currie amount to a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to target Trump’s political opponents as well as its legal maneuvering to hastily install a loyalist prosecutor willing to file the cases.

The orders make Lindsey Halligan the latest Trump administration prosecutor to be disqualified because of the manner in which they were appointed.

