Journalist in ICE custody could soon be deported after federal ruling

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta journalist who has spent several months in ICE custody, could soon be deported.

The Board of Immigration Appeals on Friday denied Guevara’s appeal of an immigration judge’s previous ruling ordering him to be removed from the United States, according to court documents.

Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV was at a news conference on Friday where the American Civil Liberties Union addressed the possibility that Guevara, a native of El Salvador, could be “deported at any moment.”

“If Mr. Guevara is deported, it will be a devastating outcome for a journalist whose initial detention was a gross violation of his rights,” said Cory Isaacson, legal director, ACLU of Georgia. “The immediate release of Mr. Guevara is the only way to correct this injustice that has immeasurably harmed his well-being and the well-being of his family, the community and the people of Georgia.”

Guevara, known for documenting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations live on social media, was livestreaming during a “No Kings” protest in DeKalb County in June when he was arrested.

A judge granted him bond in July, but he was never released from custody.

For the last several months, Guevara has been held in several local county jails and ICE detention facilities.

He is currently being held in the Folkston ICE Processing Center in Charlton County in southeast Georgia.

