Joey Votto still wants to continue playing: 'I'll do whatever it takes to get back on a Major League field'

Joey Votto really, really misses baseball.

As Opening Day approaches, Votto is without a team after the Cincinnati Reds declined his club option for 2024, making the 17-year veteran a free agent.

Votto, 40, still wants to play ball, and he's letting everyone know that in hopes of joining a new team for the upcoming season.

During ESPN's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox-Atlanta Braves game on Thursday, Votto was interviewed and said he's spending his downtime watching baseball and preparing to play again.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get back on a Major League field," Votto said via MLB.com. "I just miss it. It's the best game.

...

"As the weather turns and the days get longer and people get excited to be outside. You know, we have a game that is outside, it's a party, it's sunny, green grass. It's like a big barbecue, and I just miss it. I miss it so much."

While he has waited for his phone to ring, Votto has kept busy outside of training. In February he went on a mascot scavenger hunt during NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Earlier this week he got into the meme game recreating the "Sad Keanu" photo from 2010.

Votto played only 65 games last season, posting a .202 batting average with 14 home runs and 38 runs batted in. He missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery and kept him out for 10 weeks.

After two injury-plagued years Votto isn't ready to say goodbye. When he does, he wants to do it on his own terms.