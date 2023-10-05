Joel Embiid. reigning NBA MVP, commits to Team USA for 2024 Olympics, per reports

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The six-time All-Star met with Team USA executive director Grant Hill two days before informing him of the decision Thursday morning, ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported.

Embiid, the reigning league MVP, made the decision after weighing his three options. He was born in Cameroon and has dual citizenship in France and America, setting the stage for a longstanding recruiting battle.

His choice comes after the United States failed to medal in its second consecutive World Cup. He joins a large group of prominent stars to pledge their availability to Team USA which includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James and more.

This story will be updated.