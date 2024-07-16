Joe Bryant, father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, dead at 69

Joe Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, is dead at 69 after suffering a stroke, according to Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Enquirer.

Nicknamed "Jellybean" due to his love of candy, Bryant was a former player and coach. He was the 14th overall selection in the 1975 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors before moving to the Philadelphia 76ers. He also played for the San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets before going overseas to play the final nine years of his playing career.

Bryant averaged 8.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in his 606-game NBA career.

After retiring as a player, Bryant was a coach for parts of three decades, including a return to his alma mater, LaSalle, as an assistant for three seasons, as well as taking charge of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks for parts of three seasons.

We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant.



Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/A3sgZzVkkt — La Salle Men’s Basketball (@LaSalle_MBB) July 16, 2024

Bryant's death comes four years after his son, Kobe, and granddaughter, Gigi Bryant, along with seven others died in a helicopter crash in California.