Jason Kelce would 'back out of TV deal' to become Eagles minority owner, though it's probably out of his price range

Jason Kelce has only been retired for three months, but he's already considering a major business move. He said on a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast (which he hosts with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) that he's considering buying a minority stake in the only team he ever played for: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The brothers landed on this topic after Bloomberg reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is exploring a sale of a minority stake in the team.

"Trav, should we buy some of it?" Kelce said before immediately disqualifying his brother from participating, as he's still an active player.

Upon further consideration, Kelce realized that even with their massive career earnings, owning even a small slice of an NFL team is probably out of their reach.

"I don't know if it matters how much a minority stake it is, I don't think we can afford it," Jason said, breaking into laughter.

He's laughing, but he's almost certainly correct. A team has to be given a valuation in order for minority shares to be sold, and according to Bloomberg, the Eagles may be valued at $7.5 billion, a figure that represents 11 times their yearly revenue and would be the highest valuation ever given to an NFL team.

Despite the hefty price tag, it's something Kelce very much wants.

"I'll back out of the TV deal right now if you tell me I can own the Philadelphia Eagles," Jason shared via People, adding, "[Getting] to be an owner? That's like another level."