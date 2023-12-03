Jalen Hurts heads to locker room during Eagles-49ers, being evaluated for concussion

PHILADELPHIA – As the fourth quarter began, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts jogged off – to the locker room.

Hurts had spent several minutes in the medical tent, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota beginning to warm up before the third quarter ended.

Breaking: After several minutes in medical tent, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts jogged down tunnel@YahooSports pic.twitter.com/0gJbLgbUxK — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 3, 2023

No injury was announced but Hurts’ lower body did not appear impaired as he jogged to the tunnel. His right shoulder was slammed by 49ers linebacker Oren Burks as Burks and Warner tackled Hurts on a 5-yard scramble and while his head did not obviously hit the ground from all replay angles, a press box announcer did say that Hurts was being evaluated “pursuant to the concussion protocol.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts went down awkwardly and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. Hope he’s ok.#SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ZupuYnAhum — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 3, 2023

Hurts completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards through three quarters, also rushing six times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota began the Eagles’ initial fourth quarter drive.