Jaguars bungle scoring chance, let clock run out on first half at 5-yard line

Here's a lesson in poor clock management.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to go into halftime with points and momentum in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they let the clock run out with the ball at the five-yard line in a game they trailed, 10-0.

With 30 seconds remaining in the half and the ball at the Baltimore 41-yard line, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a deep pass down the left sideline to the five-yard line. They didn't have any timeouts and rushed to the line of scrimmage to presumably spike the ball.

But they didn't. Lawrence snapped the ball in shotgun with 13 seconds remaining and threw the ball to Parker Washington in the left flat. Washington was nowhere near the sideline or the end zone when he caught the ball and was tackled inbounds.

What a chaotic ending to the half 😲 pic.twitter.com/QGHjxKAVUs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2023

The clock wound to zero, and the Jaguars went into halftime without any points.

The play capped a mistake-filled first half for the Jaguars that saw kicker Brandon McManus miss two field goals and Lawrence drop the ball on the turf for a turnover without getting touched. Each of those mistakes cost the Jaguars points in a half that they could have and probably should have led.