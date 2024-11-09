Ja Morant considered 'week-to-week' with right hip injury, Grizzlies announce

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is "week-to-week" with a strained hip, the team announced in a statement on Saturday.

"While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion. Imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains."

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/aaWPokszHz — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 9, 2024

The guard suffered a hip strain after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt during last Wednesday's 131–114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Grizzlies' statement explained, Morant attempted to catch a lob then was undercut by Christian Koloko.

No foul was called and Morant got up slowly as play continued to the other end of the court. He then asked Grizzlies assisant Tuomas Iisalo to come out of the game.

Ja Morant did not land well here, on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/KhaciHWjmH — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 7, 2024

The team initially said Morant was doubtful to return with a hamstring injury and was seen sitting on an exercise bike in the tunnel during the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Afterwards, Morant expressed his frustration with how the Lakers defended him.

"Fouling," Morant said, via the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. "We speak on that. Fouling. That's why I didn't play the rest of the game. Fouling. Let's talk about it."

Morant didn't play in Friday's 128–104 win against the Washington Wizards and was seen with crutches. The Grizzlies begin a three-game road trip out West on Sunday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Eight games into the season, Morant is averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists per game. However, he's already dealt with several injuries early on, spraining his ankle during the preseason and missing a regular season game with soreness in his right thigh.