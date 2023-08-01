Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers accused of gambling on Cyclones sports, facing tampering charge

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was formally accused of betting on Cyclones sports, including a football game, in a new criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

Dekkers was accused of placing 26 bets on Iowa State sporting events, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the Story County Attorney's Office, via The Des Moines Register. One of those bets included an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021 when Dekkers was a sophomore. Dekkers did not play in that game, but he was starting quarterback Brock Purdy's backup.

In total, Dekkers completed approximately 336 sports wagers through his DraftKings account that totaled “over $2,799,” per the report. It’s unclear what other Iowa State bets Dekkers placed.

Dekkers was charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling in the official complaint. That offense occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, though specifics regarding the tampering charge are not yet known.

He is facing the permanent loss of eligibility under the NCAA's new guidelines regarding gambling, which prohibits athletes from gambling on their own games or other sports at their respective schools.

Dekkers threw for 3,044 yards and 19 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season with the Cyclones. Iowa State is set to open its season on Sept. 2 against Northern Iowa.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.