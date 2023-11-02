Indiana, Mike Krzyzewski join college basketball world in mourning Bob Knight

Hall of Fame Basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday at 83 years old.

A giant of the game who led Indiana to three national championships, Knight was known for his 902 NCAA coaching wins (sixth all-time) as well as his temper and myriad controversies.

No matter one's thoughts on Knight, his impact on the game can't be denied. His death prompted mourning from the college basketball world Wednesday evening, including from Indiana, Texas Tech and Army, where he started his head coaching career.

Knight coached Indiana from 1971-2000, where he won national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. His 1976 Hoosiers remain the last men's team to finish the season undefeated. Indiana described Knight on Wednesday as "one of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball" alongside a video tribute and obituary.

One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/6XMvJvcuaB — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023

Indiana also held a moment of silence and payed tribute to Knight on the video board at Assembly Hall before tipoff of a women's basketball exhibition.

A moment of silence for Bob Knight. pic.twitter.com/PAevDzsPke — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) November 1, 2023

Flowers were placed outside Assembly Hall in honor of Knight.

Already flowers outside of Assembly Hall for Bob Knight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/psGG9vf9ov — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) November 1, 2023

Indiana's obituary noted that "Knight's student-athletes also embodied what it meant to be a student-athlete." It did not mention his firing in 2000 for what then-Indiana president Myles Brand described as breaking a "zero-tolerance policy" following "a pattern of inappropriate behavior."

A three-year player as a forward at Ohio State, Knight started his head coaching career with Army in 1965 after two years as an assistant. He led the program for six years before taking over at Indiana, a stint that included coaching and mentoring future Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Army posted an image of Knight and Krzyzewski from their time together at West Point.

Be Thou At Peace, Bob Knight.

Army MBB Head Coach 1963-1971. pic.twitter.com/Bn02S5cqOF — Army Men's Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) November 1, 2023

Krzyzewski released his own tribute Wednesday evening describing Knight as "one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball."

Mike Krzyzewski on the passing of Bob Knight, his former coach and mentor: pic.twitter.com/oLKGSyL9MX — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 2, 2023

After his exit from Indiana, Knight returned to college coaching with Texas Tech in 2001. He spent seven seasons with the Red Raiders, leading them to four NCAA tournament appearances.

Texas Tech wrote on social media Wednesday that "Coach Knight's impact on our basketball program will forever be cherished as one of the greatest tenures in our history."

Coach Knight’s impact on our basketball program will forever be cherished as one of the greatest tenures in our history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/HZo7Qyq5bo — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) November 1, 2023

Media members and institutions who covered and worked with Knight over the years paid tribute as well.

I was fortunate to have gotten know (and attempt to cover) Bob Knight. He was brilliant. He was difficult. He was charismatic. He was complicated. On an American Original: https://t.co/wLjo6yozVp — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 1, 2023

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

RIP to the legendary Bob Knight. He was an American original. I had the honor of knowing him well, and while he wasn’t for everyone, I always truly liked, respected and admired him. As he once said of Henry Iba, of all the shadows cast in the game, his was the longest. pic.twitter.com/J3qcCLTSIP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 1, 2023

There will never be another like Bob Knight. May his blessing be a memory. https://t.co/LlXejem3Ot — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 1, 2023

My favorite Bob Knight photo.



Didn’t get emotional often, but did so on Pat Knight’s Senior Night. pic.twitter.com/5iMXiQiIHY — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight has passed away at the age of 83.



1x NCAA Champion (player)

3x NCAA Champion (coach)

5x Final Four

11x Big Ten Champion

3x AP Coach of the Year

1x Naismith Coach of the Year

1991 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee



A true legend. pic.twitter.com/7GSDd1y3Ty — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 1, 2023