Hundreds mourn 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis church

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A funeral was held Sunday for an 8-year-old boy with an infectious smile and adventurous spirit who was one of two schoolchildren killed when a mass shooter opened fire on a Minneapolis Catholic church during Mass.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the service of Fletcher Merkel, wearing bright colors instead of somber black at the request of his family. He had boundless energy and exuded generosity, handing out flowers and trading cards just because, said his aunt, Erin Shermak, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

“His gift to us was the chance to know him and love him,” she said.

The Aug. 27 shooting injured at least 21 others, most of them students at Annunciation Catholic School. Officials have identified the shooter as Robin Westman, 23, a former student armed with a rifle, pistol and shotgun who allegedly fired more than a hundred rounds through the windows of the church just before 8:30 a.m. Westman was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

A service for Harper Moyski, the 10-year-old girl who was also killed in the shooting, will be held Sept. 14 in Minneapolis. An obituary described the girl as "pure magic," a dog lover who dreamed of becoming a veterinarian one day.

Speakers at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church on Sunday choked back tears to smile and laugh in honor of Fletcher’s brief life. They held funeral programs featuring his portrait, with the words: “Forever loved, child of God.”

Mourners talked about his love of fishing, something he often did with his dad Jesse, and how he made friends wherever he went.

Fletcher was "always in motion," a child who loved playing sports and trying out new foods, like pickled herring, according to his obituary.

He was recently and briefly on-air at a local radio station when his mother Mollie called in so Fletcher and other children could give their best impression of fireworks for a contest.

Besides his parents, he leaves behind two brothers and a sister and his dog, Clementine.

Mourners included Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen.

