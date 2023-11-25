How to watch today's Ohio State vs. Michigan NCAA college football game

NCAA college football's regular season is almost over, but first, it's time for Rivalry Week. Week 13 will see over 60 games played, including the must-watch matchup of No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan. Are you ready to watch the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 13 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on?

Saturday's Ohio State vs. Michigan game will air on Fox, which you may get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 23

Tuskegee at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at No. 13 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | CBS

Miami (Fla.) at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC

Memphis at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Toledo at Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Ohio at Akron | 12 p.m.

UTSA at No. 23 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Utah State at New Mexico | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 9 Missouri at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | CBS

Air Force at Boise State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 11 Penn State at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 16 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Indiana at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

UConn at UMass | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Houston at UCF | 12 p.m. | FS1

Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ABC

Troy at Southern Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Northern Illinois at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Pitt at Duke | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Florida Atlantic at Rice | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at North Dakota (FCS First Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Wake Forest at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | CW Network

Tulsa at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at North Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia State at Old Dominion | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern vs. Grambling (in New Orleans) | 2 p.m. | NBC

North Carolina Central at Richmond (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Delaware (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Florida International | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Louisiana | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Gardner-Webb at Mercer (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Southern Illinois (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Austin Peay (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU at No. 20 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 15 Arizona at Arizona State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 8 Alabama at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Vanderbilt at No. 21 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Northwestern at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Maryland at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 25 Liberty at UTEP | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

James Madison at Coastal Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Arkansas State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at North Dakota State (FCS First Round) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Washington State at No. 4 Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Duquesne at Youngstown State (FCS First Round) | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Florida State at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

West Virginia at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FS1

No. 18 Notre Dame at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Kansas at Cincinnati | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Charlotte at South Florida | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

North Carolina at No. 22 NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FOX

Wyoming at Nevada | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Cal at UCLA | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Fresno State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Colorado State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: