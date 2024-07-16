How to watch 'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1' at home

Yellowstone fans, if you haven't had the chance to check out Kevin Costner's new Western series, Horizon: An American Saga, in theaters yet, then you're in luck. Horizon: An American Saga premieres on digital today, available to purchase on most VOD platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV. You can also still catch the film in select theaters. Horizon made headlines recently after New Line Cinema announced it was pulling the premiere date for Horizon: Chapter 2 (initially slated to be released on August 16, 2024). The distribution company cited low performance at the box office and a desire to give fans more time to enjoy Chapter 1 of the film series.

Despite underperforming in its theatrical release, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 received a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and has seen many positive reviews. Are you ready to step into Kevin Costner's new Western world? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Horizon at home.

When is Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 coming out?

Horizon: Chapter 1 hit theaters on June 28, 2024. The first chapter of Kevin Costner's sprawling western saga will be available digitally beginning Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

How to watch Horizon Part 1:

Horizon — Chapter 1 is now available to buy on digital through platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 streaming:

Horizon Part 1 isn't available to stream free on any platform yet. But since the film is part of the Warner Bros. family, it's safe to assume that Horizon will eventually be available to stream on HBO's Max.

Will there be a Horizon Part 2?

Yes! Kevin Costner's second installment of Horizon: An American Saga has already been filmed. There are four films planned for the series, but Chapters 3 and 4 do not have release dates (yet).

Horizon Chapter 2 release date:

While Chapter 2 of Kevis Costner's epic Western Horizon Saga was originally slated to come out on August 16, 2024, the film has been indefinitely delayed (following low box office performance for Part 1) with the hopes that more fans will check out Horizon Chapter 1 before Part 2 debuts.

What is Horizon: An American Saga about?

Horizon: An American Saga follows the lives of settlers and Indigenous people in the American West across decades and generations, beginning before the Civil War.

Horizon: An American Saga cast:

Kevin Costner stars in his own passion project alongside a cast which includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Luke Wilson, Michael Rooker, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.