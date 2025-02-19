How to buy tickets for the Post Malone's "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour"

It feels as if Post Malone is everywhere these days; the artist has performed at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert recently, he featured on both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's albums last year, and he'll be performing at Coachella this Spring, too. And odds are, he'll probably be in a city near you soon when he heads out for a tour he's dubbed "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour". Malone will open the tour in Salt Lake City on April 29 and wind his way around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in San Francisco on July 1. Jelly Roll and Sierra Farrell will join Malone for the first half of the tour, with Farrell staying on for additional dates, and Jelly Roll re-joining the tour when it heads to Europe later in the summer. Here's everything you need to know about Post Malone's 2025 tour and how to get tickets.

When is Post Malone's "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour"?

Post Malone will be performing his BIG ASS Stadium Tour between April 29 and July 1, 2025. (Technically the North American leg of the tour is the BIG ASS Stadium Tour, and the UK/European dates, which run between Aug 8. and Sept. 14 are The BIG ASS World Tour.)

When do tickets for Post Malone's "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour" go on sale?

Tickets for Post Malone's "BIG ASS Stadium Tour" dates in the U.S. and Canada are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

Post Malone's "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour"" tickets cost:

Tickets for Post Malone's "BIG ASS Stadium Tour" are available at Ticketmaster and start between $44 and $79 depending on the venue, with some ticket packages costing over $1,000 per seat. Tickets are also available via reliable third-party sites like StubHub starting at $84.

Where are the tour dates for Post Malone's "The BIG ASS Stadium Tour" in 2025?

Post Malone 2025 Tour Dates

4/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium *^

5/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *^

5/7 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

5/9 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium *^

5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium *^

5/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *^

5/18 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *^

5/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *^

5/22 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *^

5/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *^

5/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^

5/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *^

5/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *^

5/31 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *^

6/2 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium *

6/4 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

6/8 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

6/10 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium *

6/13 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *

6/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

6/21 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

6/24 – Boise, ID @ Albertsons Stadium *

6/26 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *

6/28 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *

7/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park *

* = with Jelly Roll

^ = with Sierra Ferrell