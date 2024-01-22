Hall of Famer, beloved Cub Ryne Sandberg has metastatic prostate cancer

Hall of Fame infielder Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

The longtime Chicago Cubs star announced his diagnosis on Instagram Monday afternoon.

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg wrote. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends.

"We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

Sandberg didn't offer further details of his diagnosis or prognosis.

Sandberg, 64, played all but 13 games of his 16-season MLB career with the Cubs. He joined the majors in a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 and was traded the following offseason to the Cubs. He was a full-time starter in his first season in Chicago in 1982 and made the first of 10 straight All-Star appearances in 1984.

He was named NL MVP that same season while leading the league in triples and runs scored. He led the NL with 40 home runs in 1990 and won the Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field that same season. He won seven Silver Slugger awards and nine Gold Gloves.

A beloved Cub known on the field for his production and reliability, Sandberg played in at least 115 games in 14 of his 15 seasons in Chicago. He played in fewer than 150 games just four times. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.