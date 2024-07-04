Gunfire exchanged at Yellowstone National Park leaves one dead

An incident at Yellowstone National Park on July 3 and into July 4 led to an exchange of gunfire and the death of a person.

It happened at Canyon Village in central Yellowstone National Park.

Park rangers responded to reports of an individual with a firearm making threats.

When rangers confronted the person, there was an exchange of gunfire, and the person was killed.

A Yellowstone law enforcement park ranger was also injured during the incident.

The ranger is in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

While there are no active threats to the public, the area around the Canyon Lodge complex was closed for investigation.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.

