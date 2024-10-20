Giants QB Daniel Jones finishes blowout loss to Eagles on the bench

Daniel Jones had a rough day on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After his New York Giants dug a 25-point hole, Jones finished his day on the bench. With the Eagles leading, 28-3 early in the fourth quarter, the Giants put in backup quarterback Drew Lock in place of Jones. The Eagles held on for a 28-3 win as ex-Giants running back Saquon Barkley powered the Philadelphia offense against his former team.

New York's offense struggled to move the ball as Jones was under pressure from an aggressive Eagles defense all day. When he was done, Jones had completed 14 of 21 passes for 99 yards (4.7 yards per attempt). He took seven sacks for a loss of 56 yards. He led New York to a single scoring drive that ended with a 38-yard Greg Joseph field goal just before halftime.

The Giants went into halftime facing a 14-3 deficit. They punted on their first two possessions of the second half that produced a total of 28 yards. The Eagles, meanwhile, doubled their lead with touchdowns on each of their first two drives of the second half, prompting the Giants to move to Lock. The Giants backup didn't fare any better than Jones as the Eagles completed a second-half shutout of their NFC East rivals.

With the loss, the Giants dropped to 2-5. And questions continue to swirl around Jones, who has struggled since signing a $160 million contract prior to the 2023 season.