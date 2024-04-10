Giannis' calf injury, Suns lose their powers & Wemby's case for All-Defense | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a wild night for the NBA, starting with a calf injury for Giannis Antetokounmpo that originally had people wondering if he had torn his Achilles right before the playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls are an unserious team, which explains why two of their players were fighting over alley-oops while down 10 to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

The Phoenix Suns’ big 3 looked like they had lost their basketball powers while getting stomped by Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers last night. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves tonight when these two teams play again.

The Golden State Warriors have quietly been one of the better teams in the league since the end of January, and they proved it again by taking care of business against the Los Angeles Lakers (without Anthony Davis) last night. Could they catch the Lakers for the #9 seed before the end of the season?

There are a lot of big changes coming to the Eastern Conference teams this offseason, and the playoffs will determine which teams are making big moves. Vinnie talks about what is at stake for teams like the Bucks, Heat, Celtics and more. Producer John wonders if anyone can beat the 76ers in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs.

It’s almost time for voters to submit their ballots for year-end NBA wards, so Vince lets listeners into his process for voting on the All-Defense team, which includes a certain rookie down in San Antonio.

Finally, Producer John and Vinnie talk about tonight’s important game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently tied for 1st place in the Western Conference.

