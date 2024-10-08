Georgia WR Colbie Young arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested early Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

Young was still in the Athens Clarke County jail hours after his arrest and Georgia said it would have no further comment because “this is a pending legal matter.”

Rivals' UGASports.com obtained the police report. The woman accused Young of grabbing her multiple times after she went to his apartment to talk about their relationship and found him on the phone with another woman.

According to the victim, Young grabbed her left arm near her bicep/tricep and "physically pulled her out of his room." The victim said that Young was "using derogatory terms and being demeaning."

Young would later emerge from his room and per the victim "grabbed her from behind", and began "squeezing her torso and abdomen very hard."

Per the report, police noticed a bruise and discoloration on the bottom of her chest. Redness was also noticed on her right flank.

Young is in his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Miami. He has 11 catches for 149 yards and two scores. He was targeted late in Georgia’s Week 5 loss to Alabama when Alabama’s Zabien Brown picked off Carson Beck in the end zone to seal the win.

Young’s arrest is the seventh in the last six months among Georgia players. Most of those arrests have come on driving-related charges, though former UGA WR Rara Thomas was dismissed from the team this summer after he was arrested on a felony count of cruelty to children and two misdemeanor family violence charges.

Before transferring to Georgia, Young played two seasons at Miami. He had 47 catches for 563 yards and five scores in 2023.