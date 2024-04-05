Georgia Amoore announces transfer to Kentucky, following Kenny Brooks from Virginia Tech

Former Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore is following head coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky.

The Australian guard announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday, three days after she entered the transfer portal and nine days after Brooks was named Kentucky head coach.

Naturally, she invoked Drake with her announcement:

Amoore was widely speculated to be Kentucky-bound as soon as she entered the portal, especially when it was reported that she had made a request that programs not contact her, indicating she already knew where she was planning to go.

Amoore was a foundational player for Brooks at Virginia Tech, earning third-team All-American honors this season and helping lead the program to its first Final Four last season. She made very clear how much she values her coach in comments after the Hokies' recent NCAA Tournament loss, via The Roanoke Times:

"This is my second dad, seriously. ... I am fearful that we are the same person. I'm a 23-year old-woman and I think I act a little too much like him. ... That's my American dad. We've been through some tough times. We've been through some great times. It's a relationship that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I know that I always have him and I love him to death."

In her senior season at Virginia Tech, Amoore averaged career bests nearly across the board, including with 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. She'll now likely be the primary ballhandler in Lexington, where the Wildcats are coming off a 12-20 season and haven't reached a Sweet Sixteen since 2013.