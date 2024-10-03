National

Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault in lawsuit from hair & makeup artist

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Garth Brooks performs onstage for the class of 2022 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Garth Brooks through the years

Country music star Garth Brooks has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who says she worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the award-winning singer.

According to a complaint obtained by CNN, the woman claims he raped her during a work trip to Los Angeles where Brooks was taping a Grammy tribute performance.

CNN says Brooks had previously denied the claims through a representative and has not commented on the new lawsuit.

The woman reportedly began doing hair and makeup for Brooks in 2017.

Her lawsuit states she was first hired to help his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999.

CNN has reached out to Yearwood and has not heard back.

In addition to sexual assault and battery, CCNN says the suit accuses Brooks of repeatedly exposing himself to her, talking about sex, and sharing sexual fantasies.

Attorneys told CNN that Brooks’ “efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.”

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to CNN. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth.”

