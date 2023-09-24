Gardner Minshew pulls a Dan Orlovsky in embarrassing safety, leads Colts to OT win over Ravens

Gardner Minshew made the one mistake that no quarterback wants to make.

He pulled a Dan Orlovsky.

Minshew, in the fourth quarter of the Indianapolis Colts’ 22-19 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon, stepped out of the back of the end zone while dropping back to pass.

That resulted in a safety for the Ravens, and put Baltimore up 19-16.

The “Orlovsky,” of course, stems from the former Detroit Lions quarterback’s error during their 0-16 season in 2008. Orlovsky took a snap and rolled out to the right before taking several steps out of the back of the end zone, something he didn’t realize. The blooper, like Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble and several others, is an NFL classic.

Even though it's happened since then — former San Francsico 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fell victim to it last season — and it's sure to happen again in the future, the mistake always gets tied back to Orlovsky.

But Orlovsky is embracing it fully. In his eyes, he’s now “off the hook!”

Minshew’s blunder didn’t end up costing the Colts the loss directly as it seemed it would. They mounted a six-play drive on their next possession to set up a 53-yard field goal from Matt Gay, which tied the game up with less than a minute to go and forced overtime.

Gay then drilled another 53-yard field goal with just more than a minute left in the extra period to give the Colts the three-point win.