The funniest, most ridiculous fantasy football team names you can choose in 2023

A fantasy football team never looks better than it does before the season, full of stars, breakout candidates and potential league-winners. But, even though the team is sitting pretty post-draft, you have to make sure you complete one final, crucial step.

Something extremely important and essential: You have to NAME your team!

(I have been told that naming your fantasy football team is neither that important nor that essential, but ... oh well, I'm running with it, too late to turn back now.)

Personally, I take naming my teams very, very seriously. Any time I join a new league, I change my team name to "TBD" (To be determined) until draft time. Once I have secured my first-round player, I then name my team something related to him, or I find some combination of players to mess around with a name.

(For example, I named one of my fantasy baseball teams "Uncle Jose fishes for Trout," because my first-round pick was José Ramírez, who looks like one of my uncles. I also drafted Mike Trout, but then he went on the IL, so I changed my name midseason to "Uncle Jose ran out of Trout.")

This is an easy way to come up with a name (and it's my superstitious way of hoping my first-round pick leads me to the promised land — spoiler alert: It hasn't worked), but it's just how I do it — there are so many ways YOU can approach naming YOUR team.

Here are some suggestions for your 2023 fantasy team name

Below you’ll find some of the most unique, creative and hilarious team names from the Yahoo Fantasy community. You just might find some inspiration!

What will you do with your 30 characters when it’s time to name your team?

Herb Your Enthusiasm

Justin Herbert and the Chargers as a whole are simply perfect as the player and team to be aligned with a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" team name — because we all have to curb our enthusiasm for the Chargers literally every year. #ChargersGonnaCharge

Stafford Infection

This one is kind of gross — creatively gross. Or grossly creative?

Olave Garden

I don't know what I like to consume more: Olive Garden's breadsticks or footage of Chris Olave tearing opposing defenders to shreds on deep routes.

Country Roads, Take Mahomes

I am a sucker for fantasy team names that involve song lyrics. Bonus points when the player's name is very close (at least, phonetically) to the actual lyric.

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

This one almost seems too easy. And it just goes to show how easy it can be to create a fun, unique team name — all this fantasy manager did is add a letter and BOOM! Team name.

Silence of the Lamb

I think even Hannibal Lecter would appreciate the way CeeDee Lamb slices and dices defenders from the slot. Finger-lickin' good.

Finkle is Einhorn

My Kupp Runneth Over

I personally think Cooper Kupp is in the running for easiest name to use for a fantasy team name. Whether it's his first or his last name, you can't go wrong — this one is just the latest (and likely most appropriate, tbh) of a long line of Kupp-related, creative fantasy team names.