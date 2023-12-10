Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck dies at 52

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wychek has died at 52 years old.

Wychek's family confirmed his death Sunday morning in a statement shared by the Titans.

“At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head Saturday morning,” the statement reads. He was found unresponsive that afternoon.”

Per the statement, the family "plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research.”

Wychek played 11 seasons in the NFL from 1993-2003. He started his career in Washington for two seasons before joining the Houston Oilers in 1995. He remained with the franchise when it moved and became the Titans in 1997 and remained in Tennessee for the rest of his career.

Wychek made three Pro Bowls from 1998-2000 and was named All-Pro in 2000. He threw the lateral in the famed "Music City Miracle," a kickoff return for a touchdown that secured a wild-card win for the Titans over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs after the 1999 season.

On the play, fullback Lorenzo Neal took the kickoff with the Titans trailing 16-15 and 16 seconds remaining in regulation. He handed the ball to Wychek, who ran right, then turned around and threw a cross-field lateral to receiver Kevin Dyson. Dyson then ran 75 yards down the left sideline untouched for a game-winning touchdown.

The Titans advanced to the Super Bowl that season, where they lost to the St. Louis Rams.

After his playing career, Wychek went on to work as radio broadcaster calling Titans games and hosted a sports talk show in Nashville.