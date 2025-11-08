Former colleagues pay tributes to pilots killed in UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former colleagues are mourning three pilots killed in a UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, as relatives of a man who was pulled from the wreckage confirm he's among those who died.

Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond were on board when the crash happened during takeoff Tuesday at UPS Worldport, the company's global aviation hub located at Muhammad Ali International Airport.

At least 10 others died, including Matt Sweets, who suffered widespread burn wounds. Many of the victims still have not been identified.

Todd Inman of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the ongoing investigation, has said the plane had been cleared for takeoff when a large fire developed in the left wing and an engine fell off. A recording indicates a repeating bell sounded in the cockpit for 25 seconds as pilots tried to control the aircraft, Inman said Friday.

Dramatic video captured the aircraft crashing into businesses and erupting in a fireball. Footage from phones, cars and security cameras has helped investigators piece together what happened from many different angles.

Wartenberg, an Air Force veteran

From 1994 until 2016, Wartenberg served with the 445th Airlift Wing at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, according to a statement from the wing.

The retired lieutenant colonel and former reservist received his commission through Air Force Officer Training School and throughout his career had qualifications in the C-141 Starlifter, C-5 Galaxy and the C-17 Globemaster III. He had logged more than 5,000 military flight hours when he retired as a command pilot, the release said.

In 2010, he received the Meritorious Service Medal.

Wartenberg lived in Independence, Kentucky, south of Cincinnati, according to public records.

He also spent more than two decades as a member of the Ohio Valley Region Porsche Club of America, a group of enthusiasts of Porsche vehicles. The club holds events such as autocrosses and high-performance driving education at regional sports car tracks.

Truitt, former flight instructor

Truitt had been a pilot for UPS since 2021, flying the MD-11 airliner, and lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was a captain for SkyWest Airlines and a flight instructor at Bode Aviation. He studied Spanish language and literature at the University of New Mexico and graduated in 2006.

John H. Bode, the president and CEO of Bode Aviation, called Truitt “a cherished friend, a trusted colleague, and a model of what it means to be a true professional aviator.”

Truitt “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, earning the respect and admiration of everyone he worked alongside,” Bode wrote in a statement. “Through diligence, humility, and an unrelenting pursuit of mastery, Lee rose to serve as a Senior Flight Instructor and Charter Pilot, where his discipline, composure, and integrity became the standard by which others measured themselves. His dedication to his craft was matched only by his generosity of spirit — he continually returned to mentor our students and instructors, guiding the next generation of aviators with patience, wisdom, and care.”

Diamond, former county emergency chief

Diamond previously served as commissioner and chief of Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1 in Texas. The emergency services agency said in a social media tribute that it was “deeply saddened” by his death.

“He ran towards danger so the rest of us can step back from it and that kind of devotion to his community leaves a mark on everyone it touches,” the agency said. “He leaves behind not only a legacy of service but also the memories with fellow firefighters and the community he served. His contribution to the citizens of Bastrop County Texas are immeasurable.

“May his family find comfort in knowing he served our community to make it a better place and may we honor his memory.”

Diamond lived in Caldwell, Texas, according to public records.

Sweets, a father and ‘caring man’

Matt Sweets, who was badly burned in the blaze and hospitalized, died Thursday afternoon, according to a social media post by his sister, Michelle Sweets.

“For now, please keep his girlfriend Brooke and his two young children in your prayers as well as the rest of us,” she wrote.

Carrie Ryan, another sister of Matt Sweets, thanked the “brave man who pulled him from the wreckage and got him to help.” But she said there was nothing anyone could have done to save her brother. She said his children didn't deserve this.

“But we will make sure they grow up knowing their dad was the most loyal, kind, and caring man — and how lucky they are to have you watching over them," she wrote.

