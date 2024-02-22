National

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs contract with Chiefs, his agency announces

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency announced Thursday.

This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old. A separate civil suit was dropped in December.

The former Buffalo Bills punter thanked his family for their support in a statement.

This story will be updated.

