Florida State coach Mike Norvell fires both coordinators after blowout loss to No. 10 Notre Dame

Florida State is making significant changes to its coaching staff as a disastrous 2024 season mercifully nears its conclusion.
Coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans had been fired. Their dismissals come a day after the Seminoles dropped to 1-9 with a 52-3 loss at No. 10 Notre Dame.
"I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State," Norvell said in a statement. "They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State. Unfortunately, we hav not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be."